CANBERRA'S largest farmers' market is seeking Riverina producers to join its ranks. Capital Region Farmers Market wants to complement its range of stallholders for the Saturday morning market, now in its 19th year. Market manager Sarah Power said farmers' markets changed over time when long-term stallholders retired. "Whilst a few of our farmers are hanging up their farming boots and calling it a day, it really does open up exciting opportunities for new farmers," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Specifically, we're looking for producers who may specialise in poultry, goat and game meat, nuts, avocadoes, kiwifruit, blueberries, all citrus and stone fruit, micro greens, vegetables such as asparagus and specialty varieties." The market attracts 4000 to 7000 customers a week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

