news, local-news,

INDIGO Shire's mayor wants his council's briefings to be opened to the public, arguing holding them in secret was "not good governance". Bernard Gaffney will move a motion at Tuesday night's council meeting to open all briefings to the public and to live stream them on the shire's website. In an explanatory comment attached to the motion in the agenda, Cr Gaffney states his case for moving the forums into the open. "There is no transparency or accountability," he declared. "The secrecy of these meetings is not good governance. "A number of items discussed become listed on the agenda for council meetings. "These discussions should take place in the council meeting where councillors and the council staff are accountable. IN OTHER NEWS: "Questions asked at the briefing meeting can/should be asked and answered in a public forum. "Confidential matters as listed in the Local Government Act, will still be dealt with in confidential. "People act differently when they are held accountable." Cr Gaffney cited Albury Council having staged briefings in public since 2015, describing the switch as "very successful". However, last month former Albury mayors Stuart Baker and Alice Glachan voted against a motion to keep the briefings open. Nevertheless it succeeded 7-2 with the bulk of the council supporting transparency. That followed Wodonga Council days before rejecting a motion to allow ratepayers to watch its briefings with mayor Kev Poulton using his casting vote to maintain secrecy. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/86b77e23-2025-4354-a6e8-382b7b86c78b.JPG/r0_32_4896_2798_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg