Overnight Lavington fire destroys a backyard 'man cave'

An overnight fire in a Lavington "man cave" destroyed all the shed's contents. About 15 firefighters in three trucks tackled the blaze, which started about 2.30am Tuesday in the rear of a Gabrielle Court home, off Nagle Road. Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said the fire was contained to the shed, with firefighters on scene for about two hours. He said the shed measured about six metres by six metres and had been full of gym equipment. "It was basically a man cave," he said. "Unfortunately all that was destroyed by the fire. "The roof had collapsed in the centre of it; we found it a little bit hard to get to some pockets of fire and it was a bit unsafe to get in there." Police and ambulance officers attended the incident, but there were no injuries and no damage to the house. Inspector Finlay said police and fire personnel would examine the scene in daylight on Tuesday to investigate the cause.

