CUTTING edge theatre show Chase will finally open in Wodonga next week. Compelling, repelling and outrageously funny, Chase sifts through the weeds of contemporary culture with simply a handycam and only her 33 YouTube subscribers for company. If only Chase understood half of what she helps others discover. Carly Sheppard has been developing and performing the character of Chase for nearly a decade. A macro metaphor of our colonial shame, Chase is equally offensive to theatregoers from every walk of life. But therein lies her power. Chase is a mirror back to Australia. Meet Chase. You might just see yourself. HotHouse Theatre in association with Malthouse Theatre will jointly present Chase at the Butter Factory Theatre on May 3-7. IN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: Written and performed by Sheppard and directed by Kamarra Bell-Wykes, Chase was originally booked for HotHouse Theatre's 2021 season. Hailing from the streets of Frankston, the character Chase is on a spiritual journey to reclaim her cultural heritage. Sheppard is a cross-disciplinary performance artist based in Naarm (Melbourne) whose work negotiates across dance and theatre performance, sculpture, drawing, voice and installation. Her recent performance credits include Considerable Sexual License (Joel Bray Dance), Anthem (Performing Lines/Arts Centre Melbourne) and Love (Cornelius and Dee). Sheppard received a Green Room Award for Production In Experimental Theatre for her work Crackers N Dip With Chase N Toey, a Green Room Award nomination for Performance for Crackers N Dip With Chase N Toey. She received a Green Room Award for Performance in Independent Theatre for Love by Dee and Cornelius, and a Green Room Award Nomination for Performance in Theatre Company for Anthem. Bell-Wykes (Yagera and Butchulla) is a playwright, director, dramaturge, devisor, facilitator, performer, creative producer, program curator, community developer and education consultant. Her transformative First Nation's practice is highly sought after across the performing arts, community, health, education and justice sectors. Chase contains coarse language, simulated drug use, nudity, suicide references, and descriptions of violence. It runs Tuesday, May 3, at 7.30pm; Wednesday, May 4, at 6.30pm; Thursday, May 5, at 7.30pm; Friday, May 6, at 7.30pm; and Saturday, May 7, at 3pm (audio-described) and 7.30pm. For bookings visit hothousetheatre.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

