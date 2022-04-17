life-style,

ACCLAIMED new-style Chinese chef Victor Liong is coming to Beechworth for a collaborative dinner with Provenance next month. Liong opened his first restaurant, Lee Ho Fook, in Melbourne during 2013. Originally at Collingwood, the restaurant moved within two years to bigger premises on Duckboard Place in the CBD, where patrons enjoy Liong's contemporary Chinese dishes. Liong will add modern Chinese cuisine to Provenance's menu of 18 small dishes over four courses. Part of the Swings and Roundabouts festival, the dinner will run on Monday, May 16. IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS: The festival was first mooted in January 2020 to help Beechworth establishments recover from the Summer Bushfire Crisis. Many chefs planned to donate their time in May of that year until the global pandemic hit in March. Provenance executive chef Michael Ryan said the festival would now have a more long-term version. "One-off events where we bring chefs to our region, to show them what we have up here and to then have them put their stamp on our menu format of 18 small dishes over four courses," he said.

