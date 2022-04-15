news, local-news,

A RECHARGED Midnight Oil will round out its last national tour in history in the North East next week. The iconic band will perform at All Saints Estate at Wahgunyah on Sunday, April 24, after postponing its March long weekend gig owing to drummer Rob Hirst's COVID-19 case. Earlier this month Midnight Oil cancelled its Darwin and Cairns shows after frontman Peter Garrett also tested positive for COVID-19. Hirst said the band was now back on track and ready to rock Rutherglen after a tumultuous time. He had recovered from COVID-19 and bronchitis after their wet and wild Geelong show. "We postponed three Victorian shows including Rutherglen before we got back to the Rod Laver Arena," Hirst said. "Then Peter got COVID in Darwin and we lost the Darwin and Cairns shows." Hirst said they were keen to share their new album, Resist, with music fans. "Resist has been ready to go for two years and we're finally getting to play it," he said. "We have a top bill to bring to Rutherglen - in Hoodoo Gurus and All Our Exes Live In Texas - and we're really looking forward to playing in a spectacular setting like All Saints Estate." IN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: Hirst said after the Wahgunyah gig, The Oils would tour the US, Canada and Europe. "We're only doing a handful of shows - we're not going hell for leather and sleeping on buses like we used to," Hirst said. "I love going to France; I speak a bit of French so I usually introduce the songs. I had a bit of schoolboy French but when we toured there I'd go over early to work on my conversational French." Hirst said they would return to Australia in September to play a few shows in Western Australia - which had been off limits owing to the pandemic - and three in New Zealand. He enjoyed the huge variety of destinations. "Last year we played in Dusseldorf and 36 hours later we were in Birdsville," he said. "We arrived from Germany completely jetlagged to the desert; all I can remember we had foggy brains and we landed in this red dust!" Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/a63f84fd-0deb-42a7-87e3-9c514c22a10d.JPG/r0_215_5568_3361_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg