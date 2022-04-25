news, local-news,

ICONIC band Midnight Oil has gone out on a high under a star-studded southern sky at Wahgunyah. Midnight Oil Resist: The Final Tour wrapped up its last full national itinerary in history at All Saints Estate on Sunday night as part of A Day on the Green. After a tumultuous national tour owing to the global pandemic and freakish weather, frontman Peter Garrett said he had finally rebranded the tour. "We're now calling it the Persist Tour!" he told the thousands-strong crowd at All Saints Estate. Midnight Oil rescheduled its Wahgunyah gig from the March long weekend after drummer Rob Hirst got COVID-19 and bronchitis out of a wet and wild Geelong show. Earlier this month the band cancelled its Cairns and Darwin gigs when Garrett got COVID-19 before last week's Canberra show was pulled by the venue at the 11th hour due to inclement weather. Cheeky fans claimed it was further proof The Oils and water didn't mix. But the legendary outfit battled on. They hung in there. They persisted! Midnight Oil set the tone for the show with poignant opening tune, We Resist, from their latest and 13th studio album, Resist. Framed by archival footage of domestic protests and global crises, The Oils effectively focused the audience within minutes. The Barka-Darling River ramped up the amps off the bat in a three-part epic. Honing in on the war in Ukraine, Garrett urged the audience to flick some dollars to the innocent people suffering unimaginable hurt. After a touching show of emotion, he pressed on with a 22-song setlist crammed with new tunes and classics. Lifelong Oils fans were soon rewarded with three staples in quick succession, My Country, US Forces and Short Memory. Most remained on their feet throughout the whole set behind the writhing mosh pit. In a slick and spellbinding drumming solo, Hirst was a standout in 1980s anthem Power and the Passion. The Oils saved their quintessential best for last with Beds Are Burning and Blue Sky Mine leading the epic encore; pub rock anthem Hercules ended on a fitting note ahead of Monday's Anzac Day services. Earlier, legendary band Hoodoo Gurus played an honest and uplifting set in their 40th anniversary year. When I asked mainstay Dave Faulkner ahead of the tour if 40 was the new 30, he said: "I think we're the Galapagos tortoises of the industry!!" But these self-called reptiles or Stoneage Romeos never missed a beat! All My Exes Live in Texas opened with their well-loved brand of indie folk.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/f8ff3d77-5407-448f-948f-8ff62fdbc97a.jpg/r0_113_4105_2432_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg