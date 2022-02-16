news, local-news,

WHEN legendary band Hoodoo Gurus give the world a taste of their first album in more than a decade, frontman Dave Faulkner will be hunkered down in Albury. Set for worldwide release on March 11, Chariot of the Gods will be streamed in its entirety the night before for loyal fans across the globe in five international time zones. Faulkner said he would be on a laptop in Albury to connect with fans about the new album, which was being released after Hoodoo Gurus' longest gap between albums in their monumental 40-year history. He said the streamed set would be shared at 8pm on March 10, allowing fans to chat with band members during the stream. "It will be broadcast in each different time zone so 8pm in London, 8pm in New York and so on," he said. "I'll be online each time sitting on my laptop in Albury." Faulkner said the album title Chariot of the Gods was inspired by the 1968 German book of the same name by Erich von Dniken. It involves the hypothesis that the technologies and religions of many ancient civilizations were given to them by ancient astronauts who were welcomed as gods. "The book got a lot of notoriety for its weird theories and interesting ideas," Faulkner said. "When I was in high school it was The Da Vinci Code of its day. "We like it because it's whimsical, it's corny and it's quaint like some of our lyrics like What's My Scene; we like that old hipster talk that sounds out of date!" IN OTHER NEWS: Faulkner said the album represented a new chapter. "The last 12 months have been frustrating and nerve-racking for everyone but, for the Hoodoo Gurus, this dark cloud has had a silver lining," he said. "Forced to rely on ourselves instead of the outside world for validation, there has been a creative rebirth within the band that has resulted in a string of singles and a new album. "Most important of all, the musical bonds between the four of us have never been stronger. When the discussions are all about which songs we're sad about having to leave off the record, that's a damn good sign!" Hoodoo Gurus will perform at A Day On The Green at All Saints Estate at Wahgunyah on Saturday, March 12, from 4pm. It will be part of Midnight Oil's Resist: The Final Tour gig, which also features All Our Exes Live in Texas. Faulkner said they hadn't toured with Midnight Oil before but had played some shows together. "We're all good mates and we have strong ties with the band (Midnight Oil)." Hoodoo Gurus will kick off their 40th Anniversary Tour with long-time friends, The Dandy Warhols, in April.

