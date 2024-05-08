Ukrainian ballet dancers bring their cultural beauty back to the stage

Growing up in Ukraine Oleksandr Stoianov dreamed of coming to Australia.
He said the country at the end of the Earth had always intrigued him.
"From a young age my parents and their friends told me about this mystical place with beautiful nature and beautiful people," he said.
Fast forward two decades and the artistic director of the Grand Kyiv Ballet was now bringing the company to Australia for the second time in 12 months.
The Grand Kyiv Ballet ended its first Australian tour at Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Speaking ahead of their second Australian tour that started on Saturday, May 4, Stoianov said it still felt surreal.
"It was my dream to come to Australia," Stoianov said.
"I sent out an email expressing my wish to bring the company to Australia and heard back a few days later! The rest is history."
Grand Kyiv Ballet will bring its three-act show (Forest Song and Don Quixote) to Albury Entertainment Centre on Thursday, June 27.
Since the outbreak of war in Ukraine more than two years ago, Grand Kyiv Ballet has remained outside of the country at the request of families.
They now dance all around the world including tours throughout Europe, the US, China and South America.
The embattled performers' dedication to their craft echoes the spirits of the more than 5 million Ukrainians displaced since the war began, with performances that have garnered global acclaim.
Following a spectacular 2023 Australian tour with standing ovations after each performance, the company returned to Australia in May to again show the world the indomitable spirits of the Ukraine people by using the stage to share the majesty and beauty of their homeland.
Seattle-based Stoianov said his first visit to Australia left a big impression.
He said it changed the mindset for many of the dancers.
"The Australian people are very open and relaxed," he said.
"In the US people are very busy and always working."
The Grand Kyiv Ballet was founded in 2014 by Stoianov, who was previously a principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine for a decade.
Since the outbreak of war in 2022, the Grand Kyiv Ballet has continued to bring its outstanding performance to audiences around the world, including the US, France, Sweden, Norway, Poland, China, Scandinavia and South America. The Ballet has also showcased charity tours to raise awareness and support for their country.
Forest Song is based on the Ukrainian folk story with music by Ukrainian composer Mikhail Skorulskyi, who created an anthem for wildlife, nature and true love, to which the main characters aspire.
It's a magical love story, full of mysticism alongside the conflict between the human world and nature. It tells a tale of love between a fantastical forest creature Mavka and a man, Lukash. The story is of the fearless and brave Mavka, who longs for peace in her world, just as Ukraine longs for peace in her country today. The ballet is filled with complex duets, fouettes and incredible choreography.
The costumes have been designed by famous Ukrainian fashion designer Malva Verbitskaya.
This flamboyant and festive Spanish ballet is a much-loved romantic comedy. It tells the story of a courageous but troubled man's quest for love.
Don Quixote and his sidekick Sancho Panza set off on an adventure together hoping to achieve great feats and bring glory to his name. Gypsies, bullfighters, lavish costumes, breathtaking dancers and an inspiring music score ensure that Don Quixote is a not-to-be-missed experience.
The principal soloists are Viktor Tomashek, the recipient of the prestigious Laureate Award and the only non-Ukrainian member of the company, Japanese-born Mie Nagasawa. She was dancing with the Grand Kyiv Ballet when war broke out in Ukraine and now tours the world with them.
The Albury Entertainment Centre show runs from 7.30pm.
