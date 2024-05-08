Is your rock trivia sound? Here's a chance to join RocKwiz panel on our turf

Border music trivia buffs, answer me this!
How good is your rock and pop knowledge?
RocKwiz Live is coming to Albury Entertainment Centre on Tuesday, November 26.
Julia Zemiro, Brian Nankervis, Dugald McAndrew and the RocKwiz OrKestra will revel in the chaos and quizzery for which the Australian television live music trivia quiz show is renowned.
Every show begins with Nankervis' hilarious contestant selection process where audience members show off their rock knowledge and any singing and dancing skills.
The contestants with the highest scores then sit alongside famous and up and coming musicians for a night of music and trivia, ending with the final scores and duet and ensemble performances.
After 15 seasons on television, RocKwiz first kicked off its live road show during 2010 and has since played most theatres in Australia.
An annual show in Melbourne's Hamer Hall (RocKwiz's Really Really Good Friday), a permanent position at Bluesfest's Delta stage, festivals and sold-out performances at concert halls has resulted in a unique, wonderfully curated night of music, laughter and joy.
Zemiro said getting back on the road and touring the country was what RocKwiz did best.
"If life is all getting a bit much, and you need to have a laugh and hear some fabulous music, come join us!" she said.
"We guarantee we'll make you feel better."
Nankervis was excited to be back on the road this year.
"There's something very special about being on the road, playing beautiful theatres with a travelling company of artists, inviting audience members to be part of the action," he said.
"On a RocKwiz tour, performing night after night, the shows develop and consolidate, but also twist and turn.
"We're constantly refining, evaluating the shows in hotel rooms and airport lounges.
"Late night singalongs might be rehearsed the next afternoon and performed that night.
"There's nothing quite like a RocKwiz show.
"It's a thrill to travel around Australia with this show we love; see you in the foyer!"
RocKwiz Kwizlist pre-sales open at 10am on Thursday, May 9, with general public ticket sales at 10am on Friday, May 10, from rockwizlive.com.au.
