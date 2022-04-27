news, local-news,

A FAMOUS symphony on home and migration is coming to Bonegilla Migrant Experience this weekend. Murray River Fine Music will host Australian chamber music ensemble Inventi Ensemble to present Dvorak's New World Symphony on Sunday. Murray River Fine Music chief executive and artistic director Helena Kernaghan said Border audiences were in for a treat at the national heritage-listed centre. "It's a piece of music about the Czech migration to America so there are parallels with migration to Bonegilla," she said. Melbourne-based Inventi Ensemble are known for their arrangements of large-scale orchestral works for chamber ensemble and as leaders in promoting new repertoire, international festival performances and competition winning works. They were founded by artistic directors Ben Opie (oboe) and Melissa Doecke (flute) during 2014. The Bonegilla concert will also feature a world season premiere by Sandy Creek-based, internationally-renowned composer Gordon Kerry. IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS: Ms Kernaghan said the project's 2022 season was launched this month with an intimate musical event by Ensemble Liaison at The Cube Wodonga. She said the project had new headquarters at The Studio at Thurgoona and was offering a full program of upcoming events including Elysian Fields on June 18. "Our primary aim is to foster the return of live performance to maintain the intimate experience that chamber music is renowned for," Ms Kernaghan said. "We are proud to present Inventi Ensemble as an exciting voice in Australian music in our first autumn-winter concert series. "They have an enthusiastic following for their innovative programming and outstanding performance style." New World Symphony runs at Tudor Hall, Bonegilla, on Sunday from 2.30pm. Patrons can buy food and drinks when the doors open at 2pm. They can also select a pre-concert tour from 1.15pm, offering insights into the former migrant centre's rich and varied history. Tickets are available from The Cube Wodonga box office on (02) 6022 9311 or online: thecubewodonga.com.au/Whats-On

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/762dc4ec-c2d2-4aab-9591-877e44194e72.jpg/r0_678_4032_2956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg