Opportunities for plantation-grown wood were boundless, a North East forestry industry forum has heard. Murray Region Forestry Hub chairman Peter Crowe said the event in Wangaratta helped identify issues and projects relevant to the region. "Australia has the opportunity to move towards self-sufficiency in forest products and the current global turmoil in timber and forest products markets is a clear indication of the necessity to expand the wood production base in Australia," Mr Crowe said. Convened by HVP Plantation's general manager northern region Anne Partridge, the forum on April 20 involved 20 regional stakeholders including local government, growers and industry. "About halfway through the forum, we split into workshops to brainstorm issues," Ms Partridge said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The main challenges and concerns discussed included overcoming workforce shortages, community relations, timber shortage and climate change," she said. Murray Region Forestry Hub is one of 11 Commonwealth funded regional forestry hubs set up across Australia to explore the impediments and opportunities to developing the timber industry. It covers about 3.5 million hectares in the area east of the Hume Freeway, west of the Great Dividing Range, south of Gundagai, and takes in plantations in North East Victoria down to Lake Eildon. Key hub towns in NSW are Tumut, Tumbarumba and Gundagai, while in Victoria the main centres for the industry are Myrtleford, Wangaratta and Benalla.

