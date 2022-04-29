news, court-and-crime,

Jack Boughton couldn't keep his car heading in the right direction, no matter how hard he tried. He swerved this way and that, inadvertently did a couple of burn-outs and, eventually, crashed into a parked car and then a tree. The Wodonga man's escapades behind the steering wheel of his car in North Albury were not helped by the fact he had a bellyful of booze. IN OTHER NEWS: He had so much alcohol in his system that, after his arrest by police, he provided a blood alcohol content sample of 0.158. When Albury police asked the 22-year-old what he had been drinking, Boughton revealed he had downed a bottle of Fireball whisky. The combination of the bad driving and his drunken journey has resulted in a stern rebuke from Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray. "Sir, you're at serious risk of going to jail for the combination of the two matters," he said. MORE COURT STORIES Mr Murray ordered the preparation of a sentence assessment report and adjourned the case to June 15. Boughton, of Holmes Court, pleaded guilty to driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol and dangerous driving. Boughton was driving west along Union Road on February 25 about 10.40pm when he accelerated while trying to cut the corner at the intersection with Corella Street. He skidded across the bitumen, careered on to the wrong side of the road, briefly stopped and then took off again along Corella. Boughton's car again lost skidded after he accelerated, causing him to lose control. The car spun 180 degrees. Soon after, his car again drifted to the wrong side of the road before crashing in to the car and the tree.

