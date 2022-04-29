community,

Marco Neyra's passion for cooking is matched only by the love for his grandchildren. A 16-year career as a head chef, often working at some of Sydney's most prestigious restaurants, eventually ended in 2019. Now, the Peruvian-born Albury man has found a way to combine his two loves, hoping to give others the motivation and enthusiasm to change careers or find a new flavour to spice up an old one. The semi-retired man was more than happy to put the apron and chef's hat back on when offered a position working as a kitchen cook at a Lavington daycare centre where his grandchildren attend, and he couldn't be happier. He moved to Australia in the early 1980s with only $20 to his name. With no experience and no money, he took a job washing dishes in a restaurant in Melbourne while honing his culinary skills. "I didn't know anyone, and it was overwhelming, but I picked up a job within two days, it wasn't anything fancy, but it was something," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: He later studied food science at Sydney University and graduated in 1998. Mr Neyra is a grandfather to five children, Lomio, Leila, Marc, Elliana and Sofia. "When I came to Australia, I left my family behind and missed them terribly, and I couldn't do that to my daughter," he said. "I want to be a role model to my grandchildren and share my cooking skills." The family man said his inspiration for cooking came from watching his mother cook Spanish paellas. "My mother was my inspiration, I used to watch her cook as a child, and I would be there on the bench in awe," he said. "Food and family are vital to me." The centre manager of Community Kids, Rachael Schultz, didn't know what to expect when hiring Mr Neyra and felt a little overwhelmed by his experience. "When we met him, he won us over, he was just lovely, and we hired him on the spot," Ms Schultz said. "The children adore him." Being named the kitchen poppy by the children, he wants others to know passions can be pursued at any time, regardless of age. "My grandchild Marc is already cooking for others," Mr Neyra said. "I love I can share that with him and teach him what I know." To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477368/be9fbeb6-2a97-4a4f-90c9-246885659a61.jpg/r0_414_5568_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg