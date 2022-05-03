news, local-news,

JUST when we think we can't stomach another political stunt halfway through the already way-too-long federal election campaign, ScoMo goes and raises the stakes. The Prime Minister posted a snap of his family's dinner on Facebook on Sunday night, claiming to have whipped up a Sri Lankan tamarind eggplant and okra dish as well as chicken korma and rice. While we were impressed he had turned okra into anything (Italian nonnas aside, none of us have mastered okra), he soon lost us with his raw chicken dish. Social media users were quick to point out the chicken was at best, underdone and at worst, still clucking. "Pray to god you do not get Salmonella eating the pink raw chicken. Eat Chicken responsibly," one person commented of the purple-looking meat, with another adding he would "be lucky to stay out of hospital" after consuming it - and others claiming it may have been part of a publicity stunt. "Eeew that's raw chicken! ... You didn't even bother cooking that did you? Just pour sauce over raw chicken for yet another photo op," one Facebook user wrote. Others relished in the irony of the Prime Minister enjoying Sri Lankan food while many Sri Lankan asylum seekers were still being detained by his government. Thousands of social media users weighed in on the food fight. It would be nice to think ScoMo did whip up a couple of curries for his family on Sunday night. He often served up a curry video while sledging the state premiers on the opposite team throughout the global pandemic - COVID curry and rant of the moment. But going by ScoMo's Sunday chicken dinner, somebody - even Jenny - may have said Menulog! Here's my advice to all politicians. Make more beef and/or vegetable curries. They are safe to eat even if a little underdone! Bon appetit!! IN OTHER NEWS: In the spirit of bringing family together and feeding your face, here's my annual instalment on getting away with your girl gang. This is how it went down: Hume Freeway, Friday, 6.52am We tail a tall trailer for several kilometres. We joke about it being a giraffe transport only to discover on overtaking, it really is a giraffe transport! Later we learn Iris was making the long trip from Queensland to Melbourne Zoo. This is not a tall story! Google it. Paravin Op Shop, Campbellfield, 9.30am My 12-month hiatus on new clothes remains intact for now. It's an orderly warehouse in the suburbs worth a detour. Higher Ground, Bourke Street, 11am Fabulous brunching at the Southern Cross railway station end of Bourke Street. THE LUME Melbourne, South Wharf, 2pm Australia's first permanent digital gallery transforms the world's finest art into fully immersive sensory encounters. It's Vincent van Gogh, loud and proud. Mind blown! Lillian Brasserie - Society Restaurant, Collins Street, 6.30pm This is a little slice of Melbourne in the heart of the CBD. Can't justify Society prices? The flagship's bistro sibling, Lillian, offers handmade pasta and shared wood-fired meats. If only the mobsters on the table next to us had ordered lobster, all-round, instead of charred king prawns! Can highly recommend the lamb, duck and gnocchi. Manchester Press, Rankins Lane, Saturday, 9am Serious about bagels and coffee? Go directly there and do not stop. Cathedral Arcade, Swanston Street, 1pm An elegant arcade always worth a visit. You don't even need to shop. Go there and simply look up. Cumulus Inc, Collins Place, takeaway coffee, 1.30pm Andrew McConnell's all-day eating house combines excellent food with interior design. Staff are delightful even if you're only grabbing a coffee to go. Chocolate Buddha, Fed Square, 6pm Fun, fast and fabulous feasting for our group of eight. Well suited for eating on the run. Let the teens do the iPhone ordering. BondStore, Southbank, Sunday, 9am The three-cheese toasted brioche sandwich really stacks up. Hume Freeway, 3.55pm We overtake a Melbourne Tram (on a trailer) on the freeway. It's way off track! With cups full, our girl tribe is already plotting our 10th annual family trip next May. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

