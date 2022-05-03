news, local-news,

A NEW acute mental health unit with an extra 16 beds will be built in Wangaratta, a Victorian government MP said on Tuesday. Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes visited the city's public hospital to announce plans to fund design work for a new Kerferd Unit. It will involve the existing 20-bed treatment centre being replaced with a 36-bed hub to service North East Victoria and overflow from Albury's Nolan House mental health unit. IN OTHER NEWS: Funding for the preliminary work was contained in Victoria's state budget announced on Tuesday. Ms Symes joined new Northeast Health Wangaratta chief executive Libby Fillis, hospital board chairman Jonathan Green and chief operating officer Robyn Gillis for the announcement in a courtyard before hospital staff. Ms Symes described the existing Kerferd Unit as "not fit for purpose" and "very outdated". She said the government was responding to concerns raised in a Royal Commission into mental health which found a greater need to treat people within their own communities rather than having to travel to Melbourne. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

