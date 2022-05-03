news, health, Bright, Alpine Health, Hawthorn Village, Victorian Budget, Funding

An aged care facility in Bright will be redeveloped with the help of $1.52 million announced in Tuesday's Victorian Budget. Planning has begun at Alpine Health's Hawthorn Village, currently a 40-bed facility, to create an environment that is dementia friendly and better suited to supporting residents' mental health and complex care needs. Residents will be accommodated in single bedrooms with a private ensuite. The project is part of the government's regional and rural public sector residential aged care services revitalisation strategy. IN OTHER NEWS: Announcing the funding in Bright, member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp said it was "great news for local families". "We'll be planning for facilities that will cater to residents' needs, meaning they can stay connected to their local community." Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said people should be able to access high standard, modern aged care services no matter where they lived. "I've listened to the Bright community about how important this project is to them and this funding is the next step towards delivering these much needed upgrades," she said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/953c54b9-5ed0-4239-b73e-74871541228c.jpg/r171_354_1526_1120_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg