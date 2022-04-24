community, bright health precinct to cost around 40 million, urgent help needed from community, Alpine health supporting the growth of project

Alpine Health seeks community support as it tries to improve medical services in Bright. Chief executive Nick Shaw said help to push the state and federal governments to commit to the proposed Bright Health Precinct was essential. "One of the key things that you can do to help show your support is by writing a letter asking them to commit to capital funding needed to build this incredibly important development in Bright," he told residents. "The development will improve and expand the provision of health services for the people of Bright and surrounding towns. Especially for our senior citizens who at present have no other option but to leave their local community when they need to receive a high level of care. "Every voice counts. IN OTHER NEWS: "With support from the community, we can get the Bright Health Precinct built." The Bright Health Precinct aims to integrate the new aged care facility with acute, urgent care, medical and allied health services, and health education to ensure critical health service to the Bright and district community. A first of its kind for Bright, it's estimated to cost nearly $40 million. Alpine Health said the residential care facility would be built to high care and standards and would support the needs of people residing in Mount Beauty, Myrtleford and Bright. With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, drop-in sessions could be held at the Bright Library, allowing people to have their say about the development. Discussions have also taken place with the Probus Club, Country Women's Association and Senior Citizens. Alpine Health said these showed the community's strong desire to see the project progress. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: