A specialist eating disorder treatment facility in Albury-Wodonga will not only improve patient outcomes but reduce overall costs to the healthcare system, according to Indi MP Helen Haines. Dr Haines has written to both potential health ministers in the next federal government, the Coalition's Anne Ruston and Labor's Mark Butler, to outline "the missing link" in the region's services. "Over the last few months, I have heard heartbreaking stories from people right across our region who needed support and didn't get it," she said. "Right now, if you need treatment, you have to drive to Melbourne or Geelong. "One local psychologist told me she had to turn away 43 patients with eating disorders last year because she was so overwhelmed. "The system isn't working." IN OTHER NEWS: Wahgunyah's Natasha Kirk said she experienced huge difficulties accessing services when she battled anorexia. "It took years for me to be diagnosed and receive any kind of assistance," she said. "The timing of eating disorder treatment is crucial as it is very hard for the sufferer to reach out for help and if and when they do, if the service is not readily accessible the opportunity is missed, and the eating disorder tightens its grip. "A local facility would reduce the physical, emotional, mental and financial cost to all involved and ultimately save lives." Dr Haines said a local treatment facility would help with educating local doctors, co-ordinating cases, providing outpatient services and offering residential treatment and recovery facilities. The Indi MP told Ms Ruston and Mr Butler she was sending them this proposal "in good faith". "And with a clear and urgent call that the next government of Australia must do more to support people experiencing eating disorders in regional Australia, and specifically, to invest in a new treatment facility in the Albury-Wodonga region," she wrote.

