news, local-news,

Greater Hume Council's Citizen of the Year has welcomed a new pathology service opening in her hometown of Walla Walla, which she says will be beneficial for the town's senior residents. Ve Care Health on the corner of Commercial and Queen streets will host a Douglass Hanly Moir pathology service every Wednesday from 8.30am to 11.30am. Helen Krause, who won the 2022 Australia Day Citizen of the Year Award with her husband Ross, said the service would be good for the community. IN OTHER NEWS: "Not only Walla, but Walbundrie, Culcairn, Gerogery, they're all sort of close enough that it could benefit people, especially older people that have a problem getting into town," she said. "Any of these things that come to the rural areas it's only a benefit for them, especially as we're an older community." To access pathology services previously, Walla and district residents have typically driven at least 40 minutes into Albury. Douglass Hanly Moir regional manager Pene Jefferies said all pathology tests, including blood collection, blood pressure and Holter monitors, would be offered in Walla. "Hopefully this will prevent the Walla Walla community from having to travel to Albury to have their pathology tests taken," she said. Ms Jefferies said Douglass Hanly Moir already had a collection centre open five days a week at Ve Care Health in Holbrook, but due to ongoing requests the service was eventually offered in Walla, too. "You can thank the persistence of the Doctors and management at Ve Care Health!" she said. "They have been big advocators for a pathology service at Walla Walla and we agreed with them that a service is needed. "We also see that Walla Walla has strong population growth and the whole area has great potential." Director of Ve Care Health in Walla and Holbrook Harneet Gill said it had taken 12 months to secure the pathology service in Walla. "It was a big relief and I'm sure the community will really benefit from it as well," he said. "It's a small town, but we have a full time pharmacy there, we have a practice running three days a week and we hope to increase it to five days a week and now having this service, plus we have a podiatry service which comes once a month as well, every three weeks, so definitely people being able to access health care makes it better for anyone who's looking to move to a town like this. Mr Gill said people's geographic location shouldn't prevent them from accessing appropriate health care. Further information you can call 02 6932 6700. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/52fc952f-2d2c-447e-8a94-b1c8b3be315b.jpg/r10_226_1160_876_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg