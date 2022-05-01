news, local-news,

A WOMAN in her 50s was recovering on Sunday after being involved a car crash on the Hume Freeway near Chiltern on Saturday afternoon. Emergency services reported the woman was driving from Old Cemetery Road across northbound lanes of the freeway when her red MG was struck by a small black Toyota sedan about 3.20pm. The woman was not trapped in her vehicle but required the help of paramedics. She was found to have chest and arm injuries and was taken by ambulance to Wodonga hospital and arrived just before 4.30pm. A man driving the Toyota did not suffer serious injuries. Firefighters from Chiltern and Springhurst attended the scene and disconnected the batteries of both vehicles and ensured there was no leaking fuel. The overtaking lane on the northbound side of the freeway remained open with a speed limit of 40km/h while emergency services were at the scene. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.