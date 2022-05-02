Far-right figure Jarrad Searby denies charges following arrest

news, court-and-crime,

A far-right figure says he is disputing police allegations against him following his arrest. Barnawartha man Jarrad Searby appeared in the Wodonga Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after failing to appear in the court on Tuesday. An arrest warrant had been issued due to his non-appearance and a surety imposed. Searby appeared in the court dock without legal representation on charges including drug-driving and drug possession. It's also alleged he failed to give police access to his electronic devices when ordered to do so under a warrant. Searby released a video last year showing him entering Jacob Toyota in Wodonga and making threats. Searby on Wednesday said he'd had been due in court a few weeks ago but tested positive for COVID-19, had to adjourn the matter, and didn't receive documents in the mail. He said he had "no idea" about the 2020 driving offence against him and wanted to reserve entering a plea until a full disclosure of the police evidence had been made. He also said he would be pleading not guilty to the other charges. Prosecutor Penny Lawler said Searby had failed to appear in court at least three times. Searby said he had noticed errors in the paperwork he held. Magistrate Ian Watkins said the drug driving offences didn't carry a prison term on conviction, but other matters did. "Some of these charges are serious so you would be advised to get a lawyer," he said. Searby said he worked for himself, part time. "You may be entitled to legal aid," Mr Watkins said. "I don't know that. "Certainly if I was in your boat, I'd be wanting to get a lawyer." IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Watkins said the failure to give access to a data service seized under warrant was a "very serious offence". Searby said he had "numerous dealings with police" but some of the matters before the court hadn't been mentioned. Searby, who appeared before court with a shaved head and pony tail with tattoos on his face, was calm during the appearance. He said police "have made some serious mistakes' and wanted to speak to the prosecution before his matters returned. Searby had matters listed in his absence in Wangaratta court earlier this month. He had been caught driving a Mitsubishi in Wahgunyah at 112km/h in a 100km/h zone with a disqualified licence. He was fined $1500. He was bailed on Wednesday and will return to Wodonga court on June 21.

