A pre-loved dollhouse made from an old Franklin caravan was one of thousands of items up for grabs at the 23rd Jindera community garage sale on Sunday. Owner John Portsmouth made it for his daughter Ariana, 6, who is letting it go to a new home for other children to play with. Along with the dollhouse, other items such as garden tools, picture frames and some furniture were also in the mix. Mr Portsmouth moved to Jindera eight months ago from Wodonga. It was his first time as a vendor at the community garage sale. "I was surprised at the turnout," Mr Portsmouth said. "It was a fantastic day. "My daughter had a fun time, and I was pretty rapt today." The father and daughter spent a busy day selling their goods and also made some new friends. IN OTHER NEWS: The garage sale was co-ordinated and organised by Rural Care Link, a not-for-profit organisation involved in other charity work with local schools, business and the community. The Jindera op shop, which was open in conjunction with the event, made $1000 as part of the grand total. Money is donated to different causes in Jindera, such as for hiring community counsellors. Leeny Mason, who helped to organise the garage sale, said the essence of it was to get people out and about. "You get to make old acquaintances; neighbours get to know each other better," she said. "The visitors just love our garage sale." Bargain hunters from both out-of-town and to locals had 75 sites to choose from. Every year, the community garage sale attracts more than 1000 visitors to Jindera. "Rural Care Link has become a real focus in the town," Ms Mason said. "If people are in trouble and need support, they can connect people to housing support, financial support, emotional support." The event was locally sponsored by the Jindera Bakery, Jindera IGA, Jindera Post Office, Fire and Ice Training and Next Level Cafe. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

