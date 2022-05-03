news, education,

Mum-of-three Elly Mae Witte had not set her sights on a career in nursing until after she had her third baby. Her youngest daughter was 18 months old when Mrs Witte decided it was time to return to the workforce. "I thought I'd do my diploma first, and thought it would be enough," she said. "I thought I'd struggle my way through but I actually had a really good time doing it, and thought I might as well do my degree too. So I just kept going." Mrs Witte graduated from her Bachelor of Nursing degree at La Trobe University yesterday. Based in Wangaratta, she completed many placements in critical care, paediatrics, district nursing and community mental health. "I went as far as Warrnambool during my diploma," she said. Mrs Witte completed her degree while juggling being a mum to three children now aged six, eight and 10. After leaving university, she is keen to pursue a career either as a critical care nurse or a district nurse. Despite knowing she's entering a challenging workforce, Mrs Witte said she was just happy to be employed. "I think most nurses that have stayed in the workforce are just really grateful to have employment at the moment," Mrs Witte said. Fellow graduate Jack Penny spent almost of two of his three years studying a Bachelor of Business (Sport Management) from his family's 10-acre property in Jindera. He studied one year and three weeks face-to-face on-campus in West Wodonga and the rest was spent online. "That's where I did most of my study over COVID, locked inside," he said. "It was challenging at the best of times, especially when dad took a year off work to be at home and annoy me a little bit." IN OTHER NEWS: One of Mr Penny's placements through his course was at the Carlton Football Club, where he was a fan engagement coordinator. And he is now keen to pursue a career beyond the border, with his dream to work in elite sports within the AFL. Mum Dione Mills was very proud of her son's achievements. "He's very committed, and he always sticks to his routine," she said. "You don't have to remind him of his exams. He's always on top of his timetable."

