Kelly Park returned to its pre-pandemic glory on the weekend as 58 teams took to the courts for the annual Netball Wodonga Representative Tournament. Players travelled from as far as Benalla, Griffith and Corowa for the event, which catered for 11, 13, 15 and 17-under. Netball Wodonga president Katrina Coleman said it was great to see the courts filled with players and their families once again. "I'm a bit ecstatic that it has gone back to pre-Covid levels," she said. "It was good to see everyone having a great day. ALSO IN SPORT: "Fingers crossed it comes back bigger and better next year." Albury Gold defeated Ovens and Murray to take out the 17-under champs title. Wagga defeated Wodonga Maroon in the 15-under champs, while Corowa Blue defeated Wodonga Red in the reserves. Wangaratta White was runner-up to Wodonga Red in 13-under champs, with Murray edging out Wagga in the 13-under reserves. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

