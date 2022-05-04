Police seize car in Thurgoona as two arrested for cold case murder

news, court-and-crime,

Police have seized a car in Thurgoona and arrested two people as part of an investigation into a cold case death nearly 20 years ago. A man and woman were arrested on Wednesday morning after the suspicious disappearance of Amber Haigh, 19, in 2002. Ms Haigh was reported missing on Wednesday 19 June 2002, after she failed to return to her home at Kingsvale, where she and her six-month-old son had been living with a married couple. Police were told the couple dropped Amber off at Campbelltown Train Station on June 5, 2002, where she intended to travel by train to Mt Druitt to visit her sick father in hospital. Later that day, money was withdrawn from her bank account at an ATM on Queen Street, Campbelltown. Despite extensive investigations by police over the years - including numerous public appeals and a reward for information - Amber has not been located and the circumstances of her disappearance remain undetermined. In 2011, a Coronial Inquest found Amber to be deceased, having died as a result of homicide or other misadventure in early June 2002. IN OTHER NEWS: A formal review of the case was conducted in 2002 under the Homicide Squad's Unsolved Homicide framework and a re-investigation commenced by detectives attached to Strike Force Villamar II. Last month, the NSW Police Force, together with the NSW Government, announced the reward for information relating to Amber's suspected murder had been increased to $1 million. As part of ongoing inquiries, strike force detectives travelled to Thurgoona and seized a white Suzuki Sierra for further forensic examination on Wednesday last week. A man and woman, both 61, were arrested at a property at Harden about 7.30am on Wednesday. "They have been taken to Young Police Station, where it's expected they will be charged with murder," police said. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/1a2f674c-be22-4f36-9d95-ca9af3a6745f.jpg/r3_1_645_364_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg