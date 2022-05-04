news, health,

La Trobe University has appealed to the community to participate in a regional and rural health panel. The Rural Health Consumer Panel, which was set up for research purposes, aims to better understand health and wellbeing challenges of people living in remote areas. Anyone aged 18 and over who lives in regional or rural Australia can register to participate in the survey, which will be run over two years. La Trobe Rural Health School Associate Professor Dr Evelien Spelten said the panel was the first of its kind in Australia that would be driven by individuals and the community. "A big part of what the panel wants to do is make sure that we listen to the voice of the people in the rural areas," she said. "A lot is done for them but not with them or by them. "There's a lot variety in rural areas as well. We're looking for a very diverse group of people to join the panel." Apply via the La Trobe website. There is no deadline and no limit to the number of panel members.

