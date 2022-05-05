news, local-news,

Residents across the road from a new service station on Moorefield Park Drive expect to see a major accident unless changes are made to road conditions. OTR is set to open by the middle of this month, but those living on the nearest street to its entrance, Mayfair Drive, have concerns there will be more danger on the busy intersection connected to Moorefield Park Drive. APCO service station is less than 200 metres away from OTR's site. Natasha Icely has lived on the corner of Moorefield Park and Mayfair Drives for more than 30 years and has lost count of the close calls for accidents. She would like to see the speed limit reduced from 60 to 50 km/h, or a roundabout constructed to prevent potential crashes. "I understand the town needs to grow. But to put a servo right on top of another one (APCO) is just plain silly," Ms Icely said. IN OTHER NEWS: "To get in and out of our driveway is ridiculous. At peak times, Mayfair Drive is full past Campaspe Street. "I think the council needs to look and act ASAP at the conditions around here and slow down the traffic. "It's not just residential any more, it can't be 60." Ms Icely is hopeful the new service station won't lead to more criminal activity around the nearby streets or create more litter. Wodonga Council planning and infrastructure director Leon Schulz said the 60 km/h limit was appropriate for Moorefield Park Drive. "The planning approval for this project required the preparation of a traffic impact assessment, which also included an assessment of sight distance requirements, which were all met prior to approval. A traffic management professional conducted the assessment for the developer," Mr Schulz said. "Additional safety measures developed for this project included a new slip lane and a pedestrian refuge. "Council has received a small number of comments but any safety concerns have been adequately addressed by the traffic impact assessment process." Gayle and Don Driver live further up Mayfair Drive, but revealed they weren't aware of what the development was until signage was installed. "I'm not too happy about it," Mrs Driver said. "I don't know how we're going to use it. We would have to turn left and go right across the traffic to enter it. "The exit out of Mayfair Drive is going to worry us because you're going have to watch what's coming left and right, but also the driveway out of the service station." Mr Driver said had he known a service station was to be built at the bottom of his street, it may have persuaded him to live elsewhere. The Drivers are experienced bus operators and said three routes pass through Moorefield Park Drive.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/3e32365e-1507-43d0-9882-c06d662c58ac.jpg/r0_328_6720_4125_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg