NATIONALS doyen Ken Jasper believes it will be a tough task for the Coalition to defeat Independent MP Helen Haines in this month's federal election in Indi. The former Victorian MP was speaking to The Border Mail after the campaign launch for Nationals candidate Liz Fisher at Rutherglen's Star Hotel on Saturday. "There's a lot of challenges that are being faced, particularly for the two conservative Liberal and National candidates, because Helen's been there, she's going into her second election, and she's worked hard through the electorate," Mr Jasper said. IN OTHER NEWS: "But it's a matter of trying to get the electorate back into conservative hands as far as I'm concerned and my view is you get the best results if you can be in government." Mr Jasper played a key role in the 2013 election by supporting Independent Cathy McGowan over Liberal incumbent Sophie Mirabella. He declined to reflect on that episode but his 2022 allegiance was clear as he joined fellow former Nationals MP Bill Sykes, Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy and Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie at the launch. It is the third successive Indi election to be contested by the Nationals with Marty Corboy drawing 17 per cent of the vote in 2016 and former Wodonga mayor Mark Byatt netting 9.45 in 2019. Senator McKenzie hopes the party will improve on its vote at the last election, describing Ms Fisher as a "great candidate" who understood cost of living pressures. "She is in touch with what everyday families are going through, she understands the pressures also on agricultural businesses," Senator McKenzie told The Border Mail after addressing the launch. "I think Liz is a fantastic candidate, she calls a spade a spade, she's got a big heart and that's exactly what this community needs from a local representative." Ms Fisher told supporters that she was passionate about rural and regional development and contrasted being part of the Nationals with an Independent approach to politics. "I keep hearing 'I call on the government to...' from the Independent, she's not part of a team," she said. "In government we design, we fund, we implement all the programs that the government has done that other people may take credit for. "That's why our unemployment is the lowest it has been in decades." Following speeches at the launch, an auction of 18 wine bottles was hold to raise funds for Ms Fisher's campaign. Former real estate agent Mr McCurdy conducted the sale which generated more than $3500 as he pitched Campbells, Cofields, Morris and Warrabilla wines. The bottles had been signed individually or collectively by Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and federal ministers Senator McKenzie and David Littleproud. Top price paid of $310 was shared between a bottle of Campbells Bobbie Burns shiraz and a tawny port from Morris. The fortified wine was bought by Liberal candidate for Indi Ross Lyman who also outlaid $200 for a topaque which was produced by Morris. Senator McKenzie successfully bid $130 for a sparkling shiraz from Cofields. Mr Jasper scored a Bobbie Burns shiraz, signed by Mr Joyce, for $210 after a strong contest.

