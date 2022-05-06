news, local-news,

A central Wodonga industrial property sold for almost $900,000 after a competitive bidding exchange between two parties on Friday. The ASDA Sheds and Garages and Fair Dinkum Sheds building on the corner of Huon and Hovell Streets went for $890,000. Auctioneer Andrew Dixon placed a vendor bid of $750,000 before the first offer was received at $770,000. IN OTHER NEWS: It quickly jumped to $820,000 before a series of bids in $5000 increments were lodged by the two parties and a final result of $890,000 was reached. "It was good bidding. The buyer was a Wodonga entity and the losing bidder was a Wodonga investor," Mr Dixon said. The property has owner-occupier potential, with a three-bedroom residence that has frontage on Huon Street included on the site.

