Central Wodonga industrial property sells at auction for almost $900,000 after strong bidding exchange
A central Wodonga industrial property sold for almost $900,000 after a competitive bidding exchange between two parties on Friday.
The ASDA Sheds and Garages and Fair Dinkum Sheds building on the corner of Huon and Hovell Streets went for $890,000.
Auctioneer Andrew Dixon placed a vendor bid of $750,000 before the first offer was received at $770,000.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It quickly jumped to $820,000 before a series of bids in $5000 increments were lodged by the two parties and a final result of $890,000 was reached.
"It was good bidding. The buyer was a Wodonga entity and the losing bidder was a Wodonga investor," Mr Dixon said.
The property has owner-occupier potential, with a three-bedroom residence that has frontage on Huon Street included on the site.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
- Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
- Follow us on Google News