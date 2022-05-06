news, local-news,

AN Albury firm, which turns bacteria into goods to aid crop production, expects a new factory will take its job numbers up to 80 and more than double its production. New Edge Microbials has had a plant in Garland Street since its foundation in 2000 but it is expanding at a new base in Merkel Street further east off Fallon Street within sight of the Albury airport. The $20 million development is being assisted by a $2 million federal manufacturing grant with Environment Minister and Farrer MP Sussan Ley on Friday inspecting the warehouse which will house processing equipment. New Edge Microbials managing director Ben Barlow said the expansion, which is expected to take two years, would bolster output and jobs. "Our business has doubled in the last three years, it will double again in the next three years," Mr Barlow said. IN LIFESTYLE NEWS: "Our employees have gone from 12 to 42 in that time, we envisage we'll probably get closer to 80 in the next two to three years." The company is now producing around 300 tonnes of inoculate which is applied to seeds, after having 150 three years ago, and expects to reach 800 in three years. Currently the firm's products are used for pulses, but Mr Barlow said with a move into cereals and oilseeds with number of hectares covered annually would jump from three to 20 million. Also driving the growth is a shift into exports to the Americas and Europe, where legislation is making their products more appealing. "The European Union has mandated that synthetic fertiliser and synthetic chemistry have to drop by 25 per cent by 2030, so that's moved the industry to look at biologicals over there," Mr Barlow said. "They've now got legislation in front of parliament to move that to a 50 per cent reduction by the end of this year, they get that legislation through then by 2030 they're back to 50 per cent. "What that means to us is that international markets are saying 'we need your product'." New Edge Microbials has 32 field test sites across different climate and soil types and has proprietorial control of the bacteria it develops through fermentation. Mr Barlow also said the work involved the need to import specialist workers at times with five PhDs in the company just working on formulation and quality control. Ms Ley said New Edge Microbials was a clear "success story for Albury and the nation". "New age agronomists are learning new age techniques and that's part of the change that I think Australian agriculture is making right now to include microbials and to continue to give Australia a clean green edge that really does distinguish our agriculture internationally," Ms Ley said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/10e0de03-4bd8-482a-87c8-2792917c050f.jpg/r2_271_5299_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg