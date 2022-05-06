news, local-news,

AUSTRALIA'S first national toy recycling program was launched at Lavington on Friday. BIG W has now rolled out its Toys for Joy program to its 176 stores nationwide - including North Albury - after the 12-month pilot collected 18 tonnes of old toys. Facilitated by recycling partner TerraCycle, the pre-loved toys were sorted and recycled into different materials to make new products such as children's playgrounds. BIG W managing director Pejman Okhovat said the program aimed to reduce the number of toys going to landfill by giving parents and carers an easy disposal alternative. "We know as kids grow older, they grow out of their toys and Toys For Joy provides parents peace of mind knowing that as they declutter, they are disposing of old toys in a manner that helps to reduce landfill," he said. "We are committed to reducing landfill and helping to make new, fun things for kids and communities to enjoy." IN OTHER NEWS: TerraCycle Australia general manager Jean Bailliard praised the initiative. "The program not only saves worn-out toys from landfill, our recycling process takes complex materials like metal, rubber and a variety of plastics and turns them into new materials for reuse," he said. Thurgoona mum-of-four Kami Kimball said families accumulated lots of toys over time. "As much as you try not to buy them, the kids get gifted them and you feel guilty when you throw them out," she said. Federal Minister for the Environment, Sussan Ley, welcomed the initiative. "Initiatives like Toys for Joy are another step in helping change the national conversation about recycling, and our traditional 'throw away' culture," she said. Customers can drop pre-loved toys into the Toys for Joy chest out the front of BIG W stores. No books, playdough and slime, pens, pencils, crayons or paint brushes, wooden toys, board games, batteries or oversized toys.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/e46a82d4-2f20-4db4-807b-86a702f1fa08.jpg/r0_287_5635_3471_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg