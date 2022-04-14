news, local-news,

An Albury artist with Ukrainian ancestry and first hand experience of living under a communist regime is hosting an Easter open studio with all funds raised going to Red Cross's Ukraine appeal. Stephanie Jakovac said her Ukrainian ancestry went back to her grandparents on her father's side. "They became refugees from Ukraine because of Russians in the first World War," she said. "I feel deeply for what's happening now, because those people are reliving probably even worse atrocities than what happened in the past. "What's going on, it's just atrocious, it's just so sad and it just cuts my heart apart, I feel like crying, it's really hard." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Jakovac said she also empathised with the Ukrainian people after growing up in Slovenia, in former Yugoslavia, where her life, freedom and self expression were restricted by the then communist regime. She illustrated her experiences with a story about blue jeans. "Blue jeans in a communist regime took a long, long time to be accepted and introduced, so when the blue jeans came in, I would actually be scared to wear them," she said. "I would go to the ice skating rink and be dressed differently and then skate in my jeans and then I would go out and change and walk through the street in normal trousers or normal attire." Ms Jakovac said it was just one example of how things had changed since the regime fell. "Slovenia now is a democratic country, it's beautiful, but in that regime when you're suppressed of expressing your religious views, it makes you appreciate freedom in another country," she said. "When I came to Australia I actually wore blue jeans all the time for a couple of years, because I had the freedom. "It's hard to imagine what it's like, but thank god a lot of country's got rid of that regime, and now Russia wants it all back, it's really sad, it's frightening." To support Ukraine, Ms Jakovac's Wirraway Street Lubek Art Studio is hosting an Easter fundraising open studio. Eight artists, including Ms Jakovac, and some art owners have donated works for the event, with all proceeds going to go to the Ukrainian crisis fund via the Red Cross, Albury branch. The Studio will open from 10am to 5pm Friday to Monday, with visitors invited to view the garden sculptures, mosaics and different forms of art. Those who wish, can create an artwork at an easel at no cost. Ms Jakovac said she just wished that people of Albury Wodonga came willing to donate for people who lost everything and make a small difference in their lives.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/19716e5a-7ddc-48ee-9872-ff3bc0ff7306.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg