Fake Howlong 'sugar daddy' jailed after offering $110,000 for a kiss

A "sugar daddy" conman who has claimed to be Johnny Depp's brother and the grandson of film maker Alfred Hitchcock will spend much of this year in jail for his latest offending. While Brenton Robert Jarrett has many fake claims to fame, the truth is the 50-year-old man lives a life of fantasy out of his mum's home in Howlong. Albury Local Court on Wednesday heard in his latest scam, the sex offender created an account on dating site Sugar Daddy Meet. Jarrett, who claimed to be "Brenton Bowden", contacted a woman in July 2020 requesting sexual services. The 24-year-old refused to sleep with Jarrett, who claimed to be wealthy. After exchanging messages, he offered to pay the woman $110,000 just to meet up and kiss. The Howlong man met the victim on July 27 of that year at the Mantra Hotel in Mascot, Sydney. He picked her up in a car, drove her nearby and kissed her. He rummaged through his car and pulled out a cheque for $110,000, and then took the victim to an ANZ bank. They went their separate ways and the woman later contacted Jarrett when the money failed to clear. It had listed as "pending", and the 50-year-old said his account had been frozen and he needed to pay his lawyer $4200 to unfreeze the account. He also sent her fake payslips showing his "generous income". The victim sent Jarrett the $4200 and later realised she had been conned, with the matter reported to police. IN OTHER NEWS: Jarrett was charged with obtaining a financial advantage by deception and was taken into custody on December 9 last year after being released from prison in Victoria. He has a lengthy history of similar offending. The court heard the Junee inmate had been assaulted and threats made against him while in custody. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Wednesday said the offending before the court had been "elaborate". She said there was no option but a term of imprisonment. Ms McLaughlin ordered he serve a maximum of 18 months with a 10-month minimum, with his earliest release date on October 8.

