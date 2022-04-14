news, local-news,

ALBURY councillor Darren Cameron is set to be the Labor Party's candidate in Farrer for the federal election. Labor sources have told The Border Mail the union official will be the party's contender for the seat. Asked by The Border Mail on Wednesday if he would be the Labor candidate, Cr Cameron said "no comment". It would not be the first time the councillor has represented the Labor Party at a government vote. Cr Cameron stood for it in Albury in NSW elections in 1995 and 2011 when Liberals Ian Glachan and Greg Aplin won the respective polls. IN OTHER NEWS: A Lavington resident, Cr Cameron has been on Albury Council since 2012 after a stint from 1995 to 1999. He would not be the first Albury councillor to challenge Farrer incumbent Sussan Ley. Long-time mayor Kevin Mack stood as an Independent in the seat at the last election and Nico Mathews was Labor's candidate in 2004. Cr Cameron assisted Labor candidate Kieran Drabsch in the 2019 election which saw the party finish with 14.64 of the vote behind Mr Mack 20.49 and Ms Ley 50.71.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/f224711f-e61d-41f1-bbc2-ebd02ea55252.jpg/r0_237_4760_2926_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg