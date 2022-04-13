Small pub fire quickly controlled after minor evacuation

news, local-news,

A small number of people have been forced to evacuate a Wodonga pub following a fire. Firefighters were called to the Church Street Hotel about 3.50pm on Tuesday . Fire Rescue Victoria members arrived in five minutes and found a fire at the back of the hotel. IN OTHER NEWS: The incident was brought under control within about 10 minutes. "Approximately five people were evacuated from the building," a Fire Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said. There were no reported injuries.

