Small pub fire quickly controlled after minor evacuation
A small number of people have been forced to evacuate a Wodonga pub following a fire.
Firefighters were called to the Church Street Hotel about 3.50pm on Tuesday .
Fire Rescue Victoria members arrived in five minutes and found a fire at the back of the hotel.
The incident was brought under control within about 10 minutes.
"Approximately five people were evacuated from the building," a Fire Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said.
There were no reported injuries.
