There's an air of optimism at Falls Creek, after the first snow fall of the year hinted at a bumper winter season to come. Residents woke to about 5cm of snow on Saturday, blanketing the ground and rooftops in white. Falls Creek events supervisor James Eggleston said the snow sparked excitement in the village. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's been a really hard two years for Falls Creek," he said. "It's kind of hard to know which was worse; 2020 we were open for four days and then we were shut the rest of the season, and last year we opened and then we closed, I think we had four different re-openings, so it's just been really tough. "We just had a great summer though, it's been one of the biggest summers at Falls Creek, which is kind of turning into an all season mountain, which is really exciting, but Falls Creek is still known for its snow seasons and there's a general optimism about this winter that we'll be able to stay open." The Falls Creek snow season will open next month. For more information go to the website.