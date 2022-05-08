news, local-news,

Wodonga pet owners can expect a door knock from Monday as checks to ensure animals are registered begin. Regi-Check contractors will provide information on how to register dogs and cats and how it can allow lost animals to be quickly reunited. It is a Victorian government requirement for all cats and dogs over three months to be registered annually. "This is about educating and assisting our community and we look forward to working with pet owners to make sure their cats and dogs are registered," Wodonga Council's compliance team leader Craig McClanahan said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's important to note that microchipping is not the same as registration, but if pets are microchipped and wander away from home, we can help to keep them safe by returning them to owners more quickly and efficiently provided they are registered with council." Failure to register pets can lead to fines of $363 per animal and more if impounded. The Regi-Check contractors will carry official identification and will not ask for money or issue fines. Signage will be placed along streets where checks are to be carried out. The program runs until May 20. For more information, visit Wodonga Council's website or phone (02) 6022 9300. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/C5T5utnEbuCCVHhsQW5GNd/e9da7257-aaab-40a8-8ff6-d033fca24a8d.jpg/r0_306_6016_3705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg