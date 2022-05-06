Man, 64, charged following 'an alleged indecent act' in Lavington

news, court-and-crime, Police, Lavington, Alleged indecent act

A 64-year-old man has been charged following an alleged sexual act in Lavington this week. NSW Police said a girl, 14, was walking along Kotthoff Street about 5pm Monday when she saw an unknown man drive past and pull over in front of her. "As the girl approached the car, the male allegedly performed an indecent act towards her," police said in a statement. Following inquiries, Murray River Police District officers attended a home on Mitta Avenue, Bellbridge, about 7.45am Thursday and spoke with a 64-year-old man. About 9am, the man went to Albury Police Station where he was arrested and charged with carry out sexual act with another without consent, and intentionally do sexual act with child between 10 and 16. "It will be further alleged the man committed a sexual act towards a 27-year-old woman on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Guinea Street, Albury," police said. The Victorian man was granted conditional bail to appear in Albury Local Court on May 23.

