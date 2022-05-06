news, local-news, Letters to the editor, Eating disorders, PlayHQ, Albury-Wodonga, Sport

As parents who lost our daughter to suicide in 2011, after battling an eating disorder for three years, we commend Dr Helen Haines for her initiative in requesting that the next federal government prioritise the delivery of a specialist eating disorder treatment and recovery facility in the Albury-Wodonga region. We both attended the eating disorder round table hosted by Dr Haines in March this year at Hyphen. Heart-wrenching stories were shared of the difficulties that families and loved ones caring for those suffering with an eating disorder were still facing in their quest to receive appropriate treatment in our border community in 2022. That these stories are reminiscent of the difficulties we faced over 11 years ago is nothing short of unacceptable. An eating disorder is one of the most insidious, complex and misunderstood mental illnesses with presentations increasing at an alarming rate in our region. Often, accessing suitable treatment means travelling to Melbourne at both a significant cost and time implication for families, carers and those enduring the illness - not to mention the additional strain this distance places on the mental health of all involved. Albury and Wodonga residents have been hit hard during the pandemic, both state governments with input from the federal government used numerous border closures as a barrier in trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is high time the federal government with support and input from both NSW and Victoria removes the barriers to care and provides and promotes a gateway to a purpose-built eating disorder facility on the border. The new facility must provide early diagnosis, case co-ordination, outpatient services and residential recovery. In two weeks our nation votes and it would be an enormous display of community solidarity if not just Dr Haines, but all candidates contesting the seats of Farrer and Indi were to pledge their support for this facility. The need is dire. In regards to your recent article on PlayHQ, umpires use a similar platform for appointments called OfficialsHQ. Just like PlayHQ it is a frustrating platform to navigate around. It is not user-friendly at all. As a junior umpires coach in a different league, sending out appointments on a weekly basis is trying and complicated compared to the old system we had with Schedula. I am constantly getting phone calls from kids or parents in regards to registration and the troubles they are having with it, yet when it was Schedula there were rarely phone calls on registration as it was a simple process. Bring back GameDay. Bring back Schedula.

