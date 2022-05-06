community, albury show society, albury show grounds, albury show to go ahead

A desperate shortage of volunteers leaves the return of the Albury Show in the balance in 2022, after two years of a pandemic-enforced hiatus. The Albury Show Society is determined to ensure the show goes on but has issued a plea for support for volunteers to step up and help run the three-day event. IN OTHER NEWS: The loss of income with two successive years of cancellation has hurt, says president Wal Blezard. "We've had some help from the government, but that's it." Mr Blezard said. "We are using any method we possibly can to get volunteers, even asking family members. "We want people to give us a chance, it's not terribly attractive, but it gives people the opportunity to explore areas of interest and meet other people." Around 5000 people attended the last successful event in 2019. Throughout the years, the Albury Show Society has managed to grow the event, with agricultural and cultural displays a major feature. Around 20 people are required to volunteer in the lead up to the show in October. Volunteers are welcome to assist in a variety of areas, including arts and crafts, directing traffic, and ticketing. Mr Blezard said while the society tried to make the event affordable to families by offering free entertainment and fireworks, it was dependent on volunteers showing up. The Albury Show Society is one of the oldest organisations in Albury, having been around for more than 170 years. "We need people to come along and participate; the prospect is getting the show together and knowing it brings people together," he said. "We certainly look forward to that. "We want to provide an opportunity, and we're aware of the fact of new people in the area." The show is due to be held at the Albury Showgrounds, Fallon Street, on October 28, 29 and 30. All going well, it will feature an array of rides, side shows, food vendors and plenty of entertainment. For those interested in volunteering, the committee meets on a month to month basis; for inquiries or to join, contact Jemma on (02) 6021 3031. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477368/f8a1b6b5-08a0-4738-a56d-c3ecfaa86cb1.jpg/r0_390_5134_3291_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg