One of the alleged murderers of a teenage girl who went missing nearly 20 years ago has been refused bail during a hearing in Cowra Local Court. Robert Geeves and his former wife Anne Margaret Geeves, both of Harden near Young, appeared via audio visual link on Thursday morning, charged with the murder of missing teenager Amber Haigh. The Geeves' appeared separately, with Ms Geeves, who separated from Robert Geeves eight years ago, not applying for release. RELATED CONTENT: Police seize car in Thurgoona as two arrested for cold case murder Her matter was adjourned to May 17 at which time her solicitor Clive Hill suggested an application for release may occur. Refusing Mr Geeves' release application magistrate Jillian Kiely said: "There's a very strong circumstantial case based on the facts before me". IN OTHER NEWS His solicitor, June Langfield, submitted her client should be released as the prosecution case "is only circumstantial in relation to the murder charge". "There has been nothing served on the accused, only a 16 or 17-page statement by a police officer naming a number of police witnesses, I think there are 20 in total," Ms Langfield said. "If the accused remains in custody there will be extensive delays experienced by him awaiting trial. "There is forensic testing yet to be completed by police and the brief may be many months away in relation to those items." RELATED CONTENT: $1m reward in Amber Haigh murder mystery Ms Langfield added: "It is most likely he will spend extensive time in custody". "He has the ability to prepare a defence and he needs to do that. "Despite charges of a similar nature on his record, those matters were either discharged or he was found not guilty. "There has been no history of him failing to appear, he has always turned up to court and any bail reporting conditions can alleviate this risk. "He has ties to the Harden community. He has not left the area at any stage. "He's chosen not to leave the Harden area, he could have well left the area. He's wanting to stand and fight. "The prosecution are premature in arresting the accused and charging him without completing their investigations, which they've clearly raised in the media as ongoing. "The brief may not be in a position to be served for some time. He would be severely prejudiced if he were to remain in custody," Ms Langfield said. Dismissing the application Ms Kiely said: "There is a very lengthy and detailed background of events leading up to certain behaviours allegedly displayed by the defendant towards the young woman". "There are telephone intercept materials very soon after her disappearance suggestive of potential discussions of disposal of remains or disposal of property. "Conversations where he is asking the co-accused not to roll on him and saying he doesn't want to go to jail.," Ms Kiely said. In one recorded conversation Ms Kiely said the co-accused has said: "where are we going to take the rest of her now?". Ms Kiely said Geeves had replied: "somewhere close to here". There are other recorded conversations in which Ms Kiely said the co-accused had asked Geeves: "have you taken her yet, have you taken her yet?" to which he is alleged to have replied "no I haven't". She said there was also a conversation which alleged the co-accused said: "just want to give her to the pigs out the back", to which Mr Geeves is alleged to have replied "yes". "In terms of it being a circumstantial case, it's a very strong circumstantial case," Ms Kiely said. "There is a certain information provided by a recent witness that was only known to police at the time. "Having regard to the factors that have been set out by Ms Langfield in relation to cause, I disagree with her assessment of the strength of the Crown case. Although is circumstantial, in my view it is a strong circumstantial case. "In terms of delay there will be inevitable delays, any exceptional delays have not yet crystalized. Certainly if the delays were to become extreme an application for bail can be remade at that point. "The applicant's continued detention is justified," Ms Kiely said. Mr Geeves was also charged with aggravated sexual assault of a victim with a serious intellectual disability. Mr and Mrs Geeves, who Amber lived with at Kingsvale near Young, were arrested by Homicide detectives on Wednesday morning. Ms Haigh was reported missing on Wednesday 19 June 2002, after she failed to return to her home at Kingsvale, where she and her six-month-old son had been living with the Geeves. "Police were told the couple dropped Amber off at Campbelltown Train Station on Wednesday 5 June 2002, where she intended to travel by train to Mt Druitt to visit her sick father in hospital." Police said later that day, money was withdrawn from her bank account at an ATM on Queen Street, Campbelltown. In 2011, a Coronial Inquest found Amber to be deceased, having died as a result of homicide or other misadventure in early June 2002. Last month, the NSW Police Force, together with the NSW Government, announced the reward for information relating to Amber's suspected murder had been increased to $1 million.

