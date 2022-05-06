Woman's fake bash claim against ex-partner exposed as lie by CCTV

news, court-and-crime,

A woman who made a false police report and sent photographs to police claiming to show injuries caused by her ex-partner was shown to be lying by CCTV footage. The woman, who undertook a lengthy harassment campaign against the man and his family after their relationship and business broke down, attacked the man outside his mother's Killara home and smashed his car. While she had claimed the man smashed her head into concrete, the video footage proved he was the victim of her attack. Their six-year relationship broke down in 2019, and their Wodonga business went bust. The woman - who can't be named - drove to her former mother-in-law's home on January 10, 2020. She held down her car horn and screamed at the man before smashing his car windscreen and punching the man multiple times as he tried to stop her. The man didn't want to report the incident, but the woman later told police he had grabbed her by her throat, choked her, hit her in the face, smashed her windscreen, and smashed her head into the concrete ground three times. She was warned about making a false statement but signed the statement anyway. The court heard she had provided an image of injuries she sustained in a Bali motorbike crash as supposed evidence of the assault. The man was asked to give his version of events on May 11, 2020, and provided the security camera footage. The woman was charged with assault matters, making a false statement and breaching intervention orders. Despite claiming she was unable to speak after the ordeal, video footage taken after the incident at an Albury hotel showed the woman screaming at another patron. IN OTHER NEWS: Despite having an intervention order against her, the woman repeatedly harassed the man, his daughter, his new partner and the dad of his new partner. She attended his business to assault him and harassed him and demanded money she believed she was owed from the collapse of the business. The persistent harassment continued until March and included suicide suggestions to the man's new partner and graphic sexual comments. Lawyer Sally Wilson told the Wodonga Magistrates Court the woman instructed her she was homeless after using her home mortgage to fund their business, and losing it when it failed. She believed the man owed her money and spoke of a tax office debt. The woman had previously told the court on a video link that she didn't want to attend in person, as returning to Wodonga "triggered" her. Magistrate Ian Watkins said while the offending occurred in the context of a relationship breakdown, her behaviour was "appalling". He ordered she perform 80 hours of community work. The woman was also fined $4000 in Finley Local Court recently for dozens of similar domestic violence offences, including stalking and breaching orders.

