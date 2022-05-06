news, local-news,

OPPOSITION leader Matthew Guy says "spite and politics" generated by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was impeding progress on a new Albury-Wodonga hospital. The state Liberal Party leader was speaking to reporters in Geelong on Thursday. "What kind of Premier, for the sake of spite and politics, refuses to fund new health facilities on the Border when he knows they're needed?" Mr Guy said. The comment followed Mr Guy on Tuesday expressing disappointment at the state budget not funding a new hospital and saying he would "fix" the Border's health woes. The Border Mail contacted Mr Andrews' office for a response to Mr Guy and got a reply from Health Minister Martin Foley, who has a classified hospital master plan. "We won't be taking lectures from Matthew Guy when it comes to health," Mr Foley said. "The Liberals have shown time and time again they can't be trusted and their record on health is one of cuts, closures, and privatisation." In addition to saying he would "fix'' the Border's hospital needs, Mr Guy on Thursday said he had some announcements to come for Albury Wodonga Health and would be "up there soon". Mr Foley said while the "the Liberals have said they'll build a new hospital...what they haven't said is what state it will be built in; how much it will cost and when it will be built". Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/251fee6d-d33b-43f6-aa8a-8f4d45d14b7a.jpg/r0_414_5568_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg