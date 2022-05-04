sport, australian-rules-football,

There is growing discontent among the community sports fraternity across Victoria and southern NSW about the lack of coverage of country football and netball in metropolitan and regional newspapers, following AFL Victoria's decision to contract its results service to the PlayHQ operating service. The poor performance from the company prompted Ovens and Murray Football Netball League chairperson David Sinclair to share his frustrations on social media, describing the system as a "lemon." "The lack of exposure of community footy has never been worse," he posted. "Local footy has been sold a lemon. Time to go back to the old SportsTG system." Four rounds into the O and M season, which is the most-hyped in years on the back of a host of top off-season signings, Sinclair reiterated his complaints on ABC Radio on Tuesday morning, saying that the information on the system was unreliable and the subsequent lack of media coverage was detrimental to community sport. In one instance, the PlayHQ system has cost a club premiership points because of a player registration bungle. Goulburn Valley club, Echuca Football and Netball Club, will launch an appeal after the club was found guilty of fielding ineligible players in its seniors and reserves side in round one against Rochester last month. Two players were recorded as registered but clearances had not come through for them to play. IN OTHER NEWS: The club says the new PlayHQ administrative system is to blame and wants to warn other clubs of the issue. Echuca has been stripped of its winning points and was fined as a result. In previous seasons the media has been provided with match reports, goalkicker lists and ladders by AFL Victoria's GameDay system for all grades each week. Clearance information was also available. Netball Victoria has also moved to a new system 'Netball Connect', which has proved just as ineffective as PlayHQ. "The netball system has also turned out to be a lemon," Sinclair added. "Another problem is that the new system is creating more work for our volunteers and we can't afford to lose valued people, particularly after the last two seasons have been so heavily impacted by the pandemic. "The PlayHQ system was implemented without any testing and very little training and is not fit for purpose." Editor of the Corryong Courier and former Upper Murray league secretary Mark Collins agreed. "The lack of media coverage, particularly in country newspapers, is drawing statewide criticism and rightly so," he said. "It paints the leagues and their clubs and local media in a bad light." A representative from PlayHQ contacted the Courier to discuss the problems and acknowledged that: "We have some work to do in this area."

