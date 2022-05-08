news, local-news,

POLITICIAN Justin Clancy has expressed frustration at the board of Albury Wodonga Health not responding publicly to the Victorian budget containing no money for a new Border hospital. The member for Albury said there had been "absolute crickets" from the board. "I would say that the response, in terms of the Victorian budget, has probably just.....," Mr Clancy said before a lengthy pause and then adding "for me that response has been disappointing". He said he had hoped the board would "come out and voice those concerns" around funding. Mr Clancy declined to say if he thought the board was being cowered by the Victorian government. Albury Wodonga Health chairman Matt Burke did not reply to The Border Mail's calls seeking a reaction to Mr Clancy's concern. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Clancy said he was "working hard behind the scenes from the NSW budget point of view" but it was "extremely frustrating" there was no money from Victoria. He said there was $45 million from the NSW government which had not been earmarked for a purpose. "Even with the commitment for a major redevelopment that is going to take time, so there is that need to address right now, that is what that $45 million capital is going towards," Mr Clancy said. He said that was on top of a new emergency department and redeveloped Nolan House for mental health patients. Mr Clancy and member for Farrer Sussan Ley have not confirmed whether they will attend a rally next Sunday on Wodonga's Gateway Island which will push for a new hospital and launch a community petition. Ms Ley welcomed the formation Better Border Health which is organising the rally. "I know the community is coming together, I know doctors are coming together, I support all of that," Ms Ley said. "The community group that is really going to start make the case, along with the case we've all been making, is really, really important." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/237f983f-ca1d-489f-b90a-4439d1913ed7.jpg/r0_384_5172_3306_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg