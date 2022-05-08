news, local-news,

Four generations of mothers and daughters have enjoyed and valued each others company at the weekend, after many families were separated due to COVID-19. Table Top's Judy Wright celebrated Mother's Day with her mother (Helen Martin), her daughter (Bethany Gale) and her grandchildren (Emilia, 9 months, and Grace Gale, 2) on Sunday. Ms Wright said she was glad the four generations could spend time together all at once. "It was probably particularly more important this year because dad died two months ago," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It is really nice for Mum to have the little girls, it's important for her to have some input with the kids. "I'm fortunate that I live just down the road from Beth and the girls so I see a fair bit of them, so I think it's nice for Mum." Ms Wright's daughter, Bethany Gale, hosted the family's Mother's Day morning tea. "It was really nice, we had a lovely time, and it's really good that my Nan can spend time with my little girls and obviously my Mum as well," she said. "It's been hard isolating, especially for my Nan who lives on her own, so it's nice that she can get out and come to our house and spend some time with us, obviously I've got my family here at home but she doesn't have that." Ms Wright said technology had made it easier to keep in touch with family when you couldn't see them face to face, but it was "heartbreaking" that some families were separated due to COVID-19 border closures over the last two years. "I hope that after the last couple of years that were so difficult for so many families who didn't have access to any part of their family...I just hope that we get past that and we don't ever have to go through that again," she said. "COVID has caused so much distress for some families, there were people who couldn't see their mothers when they lived in Wodonga and it's heartbreaking." Ms Gale, who works as a nurse in the Albury Wodonga Health children's ward, had words of encouragement for mothers across the Border who'd been struggling during COVID. "It's been a really tough couple of years but just stop and enjoy yourself," she said. "Try not to stress about the small things and just go a long with the kids how they are, just enjoy them while they're young because they're growing up so fast."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/c87478fe-42d5-4541-b109-748ba2f71d99.jpg/r2_547_5347_3567_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg