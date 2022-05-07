news, local-news,

THE Liberal Party candidate for Indi says he is not averse to change on the government's bill to set up a national anti-corruption watchdog "if it doesn't go far enough". Ross Lyman was speaking after his campaign launch in Wodonga on Saturday at a shopfront on the corner of High and Stanley streets. In his speech to supporters, Mr Lyman criticised Indi MP Helen Haines' proposal for an integrity body as a "federal ICAC which is guilty until proven innocent". IN OTHER NEWS: Asked by The Border Mail his basis for that view, Mr Lyman cited the aspect of public hearings and noted various authorities, including police, courts, the ombudsman and expenses and audit bodies, address corruption in parliament. However, he then said he was "absolutely" open to changes with the Liberal Party's draft bill for a watchdog which has been criticised as too limited in its scope. "If it doesn't go far enough then where do we want it to land," Mr Lyman said. The former solider said the call for a corruption watchdog and "extreme climate action" were two "narrow policies" being pushed by Dr Haines. "We're facing challenges at an economic level as well as national security and we've heard nothing from her about that," Mr Lyman said. He believes momentum is building for his attempt to win Indi for the Liberal Party for the first time since 2010. "Don't be put off by all the orange in your face," Mr Lyman told the faithful at the end of his speech on Saturday. "Liberal Party supporters, National Party voters are conservative by nature, we don't need to go out and spruik it, we just want to make sure we've got jobs, a strong economy and a strong future." Mr Lyman was the only speaker at the launch. Among those in attendance were Nationals Indi contender Liz Fisher, 2019 Liberal federal election candidate Steve Martin and Wodonga councillors Ron Mildren and Libby Hall. Unlike Mr Martin, Mr Lyman has not had the on-ground support of Prime Minister Scott Morrison who visited Indi twice in 2019. "I'm hopeful that he can visit but we've still got two weeks to go in the election, so watch this space," Mr Lyman said. He said he had not spoken to Mr Morrison directly but he did not believe the non-appearance of the PM reflected a lack of confidence in the Liberal brand in Indi.

