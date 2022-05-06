sport, australian-rules-football, doulton langlands, north albury, perth

North Albury has lured former talented junior Doulton Langlands back to Bunton Park. In a huge recruiting coup for the struggling Hoppers, Langlands committed to a two-year deal earlier this week. However, he won't be rushed into the side on Saturday for the Hoppers' clash with Wodonga Raiders as he is yet to relocate back from Perth. North Albury president Tony Burns said it was extremely satisfying and rewarding to be able to land the prized signature of Langlands. "It's terrific news and just the shot of confidence that our club needs," Burns said. "To sign a player with AFL experience who has still got his best footy ahead of him - it doesn't get much better than that. "Especially with his experience at the elite level, it will be a huge boost for our young players. "It also shows our loyal supporters and sponsors that the club is being proactive and trying to improve and make things happen and not just hope things get better." Langlands played three senior matches for St Kilda after being picked up with selection eight in the 2018 rookie draft. He kicked a goal on debut against the Western Bulldogs in 2019. The 22-year-old joined Perth in the WAFL last year after being delisted by St Kilda at the end of 2020. Langlands is also a former Murray Bushranger and is expected to slot into the Hoppers' midfield. Alongside Tim Broomhead the Hoppers will now boast two players with AFL experience in a major boost to their chances of climbing the ladder. ALSO IN SPORT The Hoppers are in the midst of one of their worst losing streaks in the club's proud history. Their last victory was against Wodonga in round 14 in 2019. North Albury play Wodonga Raiders at Birallee Park on Saturday who appear to be the Hoppers' biggest chance of beating and snapping their winless streak.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/c80d6d1e-bd93-4709-a912-9237fe7afab5.jpg/r12_236_4614_2836_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg