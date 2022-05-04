Five questions with Jake Hicks, Tallangatta league fixture and verdict

sport, australian-rules-football, five questions, jake hicks, tallangatta league

Q: There was little separating Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Chiltern last weekend? A: The conditions were fairly blustery which made scoring difficult at one end. But it was good to get a look at the Swans who are a genuine flag contender and a well structured side. Q: It's only early and both sides still have a lot of improvement in them? A: You can't win flags in April and the Swans are always a hard nut to crack on their big home ground which suits their runners. Q: Connor Newnham didn't play last weekend? A: Connor was unavailable with work commitments and obviously another big marking target would have been handy. I'm fairly sure he will be back on Saturday against Yackandandah. Q: Yackandandah will be desperate for a big scalp this weekend? A: No doubt they will be keen to make a statement, especially after we were the only side that they lost against last season. We will have to match their intensity early. Q: Dillon Blaszczyk has proven to be a handy addition in the midfield since crossing from Wodonga Raiders. A: Dillon certainly gives our midfield another dimension and his leg speed is a big asset. We certainly look to get the ball into his hands with his ability to break the lines and hurt the opposition. ALSO IN SPORT ROUND FIVE SATURDAY, MAY 7 Barnawartha v Rutherglen Mitta United v Dederang-MB Tallangatta v Chiltern Wahgunyah v Beechworth Wod. Saints v Thurgoona Yackandandah v Kiewa-SC KIEWA-SANDY CREEK v YACKANDANDAH Kiewa-Sandy Creek were the only side to defeat Yackandandah last year as the Roos emerged as the league surprise packets. The Roos don't appear to be in as good as form as last season and will be desperate to make a statement against the Hawks. But history says the Hawks rarely lose two matches in-a-row, especially at home. The verdict: Kiewa-Sandy Creek by 23 points

